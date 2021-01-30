Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton cut shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liminal BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $134.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

