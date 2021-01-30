Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 581.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $509.70 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $484.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

