James Investment Research Inc. Buys Shares of 28,550 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWSC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

EWSC opened at $70.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average is $55.67. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $74.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.