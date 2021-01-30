James Investment Research Inc. Sells 9,922 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,922 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,879,000 after acquiring an additional 35,801 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in CBRE Group by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 46,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $67.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

