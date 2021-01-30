James Investment Research Inc. Sells 10,840 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $847.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.