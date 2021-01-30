James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,952 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 58,456.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 223,304 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

