Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 50,315 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 923.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,315 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,668 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,253,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 308,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100,028 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 238.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 71,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $160.64 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $168.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.79.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

