Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 50,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $73.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

