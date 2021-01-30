JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Reduced by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.4% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $60,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 157,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 227,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 180,019 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,010,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,450,000 after purchasing an additional 243,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $128.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $142.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

