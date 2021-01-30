TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its second quarter 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.47-1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.47 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $120.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $131.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
