TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Updates Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.47-1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $120.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $131.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.62.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total transaction of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,988 shares of company stock worth $22,411,150. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

