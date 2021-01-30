Zacks Investment Research Downgrades StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Get StealthGas alerts:

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.71. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.21 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in StealthGas stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of StealthGas at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StealthGas (GASS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.