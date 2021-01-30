Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $319.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $319.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.75.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $253.83 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.03. The stock has a market cap of $686.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

