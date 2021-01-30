Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in General Electric by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

