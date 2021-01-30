Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,312,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NCR by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 630,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after buying an additional 130,518 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,327,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of NCR by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.84. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCR. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NCR from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

