Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Insider David P. Melito Sells 4,737 Shares

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE SYF opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $40.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.