Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Insider Sells 2,360 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $188,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
SLP stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on SLP shares. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 452.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.