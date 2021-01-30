Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Insider Sells 2,360 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $188,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SLP stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLP shares. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 452.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

