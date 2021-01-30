OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Sells $237,762.00 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OPRX stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.02 million, a P/E ratio of -118.79 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 765,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $8,132,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 229.4% in the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 217,900 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $3,519,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRX. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

