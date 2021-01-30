Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 12,779 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $281,904.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LEVI stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -82.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,917,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,641 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.