Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Sells $429,870.07 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $429,870.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,879.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Neuronetics stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company has a market cap of $334.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STIM. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

