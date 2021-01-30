Thomas Peterffy Sells 14,400 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $918,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,151,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,879,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $974,016.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $983,808.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,006,560.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $986,256.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,005,408.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $1,064,540.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 13,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $935,655.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 29,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $1,817,200.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 32,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $1,943,680.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 31,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $1,949,720.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $61.19 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,686,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $74,029,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 480,778 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,363 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 876,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

