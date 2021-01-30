NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.72.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Basin Capital LP grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after buying an additional 4,676,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 626,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 700,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEX opened at $3.32 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was down 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

