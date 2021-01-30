Analysts Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Nordstrom posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($4.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 8,491.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

