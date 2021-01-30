594 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 50,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 76,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $84.96 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

