Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $153.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $116.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

