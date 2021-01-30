Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Truist

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its price target raised by Truist from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CATY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $108,718.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,466 shares of company stock valued at $644,214. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 291,512 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 85.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 244,341 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,003,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,428,000 after buying an additional 233,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,070,000 after buying an additional 82,249 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after acquiring an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

