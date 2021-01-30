$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Westlake Chemical also reported sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $7.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

NYSE WLK opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $91.83.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $355,027.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 5,924 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $442,819.00. Insiders sold a total of 90,649 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,553 over the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

