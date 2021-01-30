Spinnaker Trust Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,596 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

