WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRE opened at $28.92 on Friday. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $30.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 16.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 56,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.