Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $79.95.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.68). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

