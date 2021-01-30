Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSEP opened at $25.61 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2031 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

