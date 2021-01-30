Zacks Investment Research Upgrades STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to “Hold”

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $78,606,000 after purchasing an additional 591,750 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,089,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after buying an additional 1,002,419 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 721,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after buying an additional 399,800 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter valued at $17,050,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $7,630,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

