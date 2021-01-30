Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) PT Raised to $69.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day moving average is $43.81.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $477,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,469.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.