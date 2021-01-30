Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $27.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Invesco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,074,000 after buying an additional 1,405,347 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Invesco by 36.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,856 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 342,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,714,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 69,782 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after buying an additional 459,072 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

