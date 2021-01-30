Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, a growth of 311.0% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CHEK opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.66. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.93.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHEK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Check-Cap from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

