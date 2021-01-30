Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $59.26 and last traded at $58.36, with a volume of 14038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.

The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Vertical Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Pentair by 11,223.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pentair by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,676,000 after purchasing an additional 383,590 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at $96,099,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Pentair by 20.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,131,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Pentair by 918.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 986,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair Company Profile (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

