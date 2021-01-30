Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives $30.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

GNTX stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Gentex by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after buying an additional 2,484,802 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth $28,098,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $34,224,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 151.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,591,000 after purchasing an additional 995,983 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Gentex by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,608,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 954,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

