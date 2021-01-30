Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in The Walt Disney by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,188,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $215,335,000 after buying an additional 380,580 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day moving average of $141.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

