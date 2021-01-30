JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $175.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.77 and its 200 day moving average is $150.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $429.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.