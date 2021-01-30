SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock opened at $172.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.