Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,988,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,352,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,291,000 after buying an additional 165,029 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 586,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,310,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 530,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,798,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 383,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $92.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.53.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

