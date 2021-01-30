Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 20,501 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $54.11 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

