James Investment Research Inc. Sells 28,569 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,569 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCMP. FMR LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 7,227.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.89.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP opened at $147.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $174.99.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

