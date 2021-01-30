James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,880 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 69.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the third quarter valued at $290,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the third quarter valued at $571,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $69.63 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $81.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

