Findev Inc. (FDI.V) (CVE:FDI) Shares Gap Down to $0.50

Findev Inc. (FDI.V) (CVE:FDI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.45. Findev Inc. (FDI.V) shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 1,502 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$12.75 million and a PE ratio of 6.95.

Findev Inc. (FDI.V) (CVE:FDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.53 million during the quarter.

Findev Inc. (FDI.V) Company Profile (CVE:FDI)

Findev Inc provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments. It primarily focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, and low-rise/subdivisions. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016.

