Findev Inc. (FDI.V) (CVE:FDI) Shares Gap Down to $0.50

Findev Inc. (FDI.V) (CVE:FDI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.45. Findev Inc. (FDI.V) shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 1,502 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$12.75 million and a PE ratio of 6.95.

Get Findev Inc. (FDI.V) alerts:

Findev Inc. (FDI.V) (CVE:FDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.53 million during the quarter.

Findev Inc provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments. It primarily focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, and low-rise/subdivisions. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Findev Inc. (FDI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev Inc. (FDI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.