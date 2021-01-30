Usca Ria LLC Takes $923,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,878,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,257,000 after purchasing an additional 405,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,647,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,027,000 after purchasing an additional 93,030 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,085,000 after purchasing an additional 741,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,143,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,288,000 after purchasing an additional 269,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $77.76. The stock has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

