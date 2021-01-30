PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Apple by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 25,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 304,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,164 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 146,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $12,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

