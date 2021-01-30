TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the travel company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TripAdvisor is being hurt by COVID-19-induced travel bans. Also, weaker-than-expected revenues from the Hotels, Media & Platform segment have been impacting the company’s performance. We note that this particular segment accounts for majority of the total revenues but ongoing challenges in it are hurting the top-line growth. Nevertheless, the company’s focus on new initiatives and improving Experiences & Dining segment remain positives. Further, its expanding footprint in the international restaurant reservation space and improved cost-control methods are tailwinds. However, ongoing challenges faced by the segment remain a concern. Weakness in TripAdvisor’s Other segment is also a concern. Furthermore, mounting marketing expenses are a risk. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.05.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.