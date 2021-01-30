Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given New $153.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.00.

XLRN stock opened at $115.53 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $136.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,911.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $1,253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,354,000 after purchasing an additional 756,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,254,000 after acquiring an additional 204,593 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 367.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,611,000 after acquiring an additional 150,982 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,840.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,085,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,929,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

