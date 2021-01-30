Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.23.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $71.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

