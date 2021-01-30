Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $156.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.46.

Shares of TSCO opened at $141.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.40. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $160.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,564,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 26,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 165,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

